FEU off to fine start as Jeanette Villareal leads way in rout of UE

JEANETTE Villareal delivered as expected for Far Eastern University in the opener of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, leading the Lady Tamaraws to a 25-9, 25-20, 25-17 victory over University of the East on Tuesday at MOA Arena.

The senior middle blocker scored 11 points, while Angel Cayuna had 18 excellent sets and nine points, hitting back-to-back service aces to cap their quick win.

Lycha Ebon, whose rookie year was cut short due to knee injury, scored nine point in her comeback.

Ivana Agudo had 10 points, Czarina Carandang chipped in eight markers, while libero Buding Duremdes had 22 digs and five excellent receptions.

“First impression lasts. Mas maganda sa una pa lang alam mo na may potential ka then para makita kung effective ba yung system namin at game plan,” said FEU coach George Pascua.

“Thankful ako sa mga players ko kasi ang instructions ko sa kanila umpisahan namin ng maganda at tapusin ng maganda,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

FEU had 15 aces, five from Cayuna, and only had 10 errors, while UE had 20 miscues.

Mean Mendrez led the Lady Red Warriors with 13 points and seven digs. Yeye Gabarda and Janine Lana added eight markers apiece, while libero Jasckin Babol had 12 digs and 10 excellent receptions.