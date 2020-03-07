Molde responds vs UE as Okumu calls out UP for '10 percent' showing vs Ateneo

AFTER getting an early wake-up call from her lackluster performance against Ateneo, Isa Molde bounced back and delivered for University of the Philippines in its first victory in UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament.

UP head coach Godfrey Okumu said that the real Lady Maroons were missing in action, Molde only had nine markers in their three-set defeat to Ateneo last Wednesday.

“We talked about it and as I said we only played ten percent of the volleyball that we know. We couldn’t pass, we could see the average of spiking, five balls in a set, it’s really low,” Okumu said.

Molde agreed with her Kenyan coach.

“Nag-agree ako kay coach and doon din ako na disappoint sa sarili namin kasi nga di namin nadala yung rookies, di kami naglaro nang maayos,” she said.

The graduating spiker heeded the call of his coach as she exploded with 24 points in their four-set win over University of the East.

“Feeling ko talaga may kulang last game. Magaan ako ngayon, sobrang gaan kasi parang stiff kami dun kami na medyo di kami naging mindful sa mga ginagawa namin,” Molde said. ”Siguro dun din namin naisip na ‘Uy kailangan gawin natin to para naman magaan gaan iba at saka maging confident.’”

After bouncing back with a statement win, Okumu and Molde hope to that his wards could built momentum as it battles De La Salle on Tuesday.

“I hope we’ll be able to recover and move on strong,” he said.

Molde added: “Yung mga rookies ngayon malalakas and ang gaganda nilang kalaban and andun yung competitiveness nila. For sure sa La Salle din.”