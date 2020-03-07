Molde, Carlos star as UP notches first victory of season, keeps UE winless

ISA Molde and Tots Carlos combined for 39 points as University of the Philippines defeated University of the East, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, on Saturday in the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament at MOA Arena.

Determined to bounce back from a three-set loss to Ateneo, the Fighting Maroons came up with a fine start but still had some trouble finishing off the Lady Red Warriors.

Molde had 18 attacks, four blocks and an ace for game-high 24 points, while Carlos put up 15 points off 12 kills, two aces and a block.

Marist Layug and Lorie Bernardo added five apiece, while Justine Dorog had 21 digs as UP improved to a 1-1 win-loss record, while keeping UE winless in two matches.

“The players fought and it’s a good feeling as opposed to the first game we played,” said Lady Maroons coach Godfrey Okumu.

“I think on the fourth set we started playing our normal volleyball. We were able to pass well, serve well and we dominated,” he said. “Usually the most aggressive team wins and that’s worked for us today everything fell into place our passing, spiking and floor defense.”

Mean Mendrez led the Lady Warriors with 21 points and 10 digs, while Janeca Janine Lana had 17 markers and nine excellent receptions.