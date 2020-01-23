Molde, Carlos set to play final year in bid to bring UP back to UAAP semis

ISA Molde and Tots Carlos and a couple of senior players are going to play out their final year with University of the Philippines this coming UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament.

UP fans officially welcomed Molde and Carlos as well as Justine Dorog, Jessma Ramos, Rem Cailing, and Maristela Layug, who are all committed to lead the Maroons for one last time.

NowhereToGoButUP Executive Vice President Mandy Reyes made the announcement on Thursday before team’s official Twitter account then confirmed their returning seniors.

The team’s account also stated that the squad will be referred as the Fighting Maroons this season from their previous monicker Lady Maroons.

After a frustrating 6-8 finish at fifth place last Season 81, the dynamic duo of Molde and Carlos expressed their uncertainty over playing out their final year of eligibility.

During the off season, Molde, Carlos, Layug and Ramos bannered Team Motolite in the Premier Volleyball League, while Cailing played for BanKo. Dorog was with Foton in the Philippine Superliga.

All of the returning stars are currently with head coach Godfrey Okumu and the whole team for their Japan training camp.

It will be the final shot of Molde and Carlos to lead UP back in the Final Four as the last time the team reached the semifinals round was in 2016 during their rookie season.