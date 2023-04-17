Imee Hernandez braces for tough final stretch as UST seeks No. 2 spot

WHILE skipper Eya Laure led the charge in UST's four-set thrashing of Ateneo in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday, it was fellow senior Imee Hernandez who acted as the backbone of their play.

"'Yung mindset ko ay talagang gawin 'yung role ko sa loob ng court at siyempre ipakita 'yung maturity na dapat meron kaming seniors," Hernandez said. "Alam kong kaya namin manalo pa sa next games and hindi kami bibitaw."

At 8-3 (win-loss), UST is tied with Adamson and National University in the race for the twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

Hernandez knows the final three eliminationl-round matches are crucial if UST is to move past Adamson and defending champion NU.

"Hindi kami ma-sasatisfy sa ganito lang na nilalaro namin ngayon dahil siyempre kailangan pa naming lagpasan 'yun," said Hernandez. "Every day, dapat nalalagpasan namin kung ano 'yung mga ginawa na namin noon."

Longtime UST coach Kungfu Reyes hopes Hernandez can sustain the fine performances as they seek a higher seeding in the semifinals.

"I-cocongrats ko na lang si Imee kasi lahat ng pasakit, lahat ng pagod, lahat na ng na-iimagine niyong pwede naming gawin sa ensayo, kinaya niya," said Reyes.

"Nakakarinig sila ng talagang minsan masakit [na salita] ... kasi pagdating sa ganitong [sitwasyon], hindi ka pwedeng mag-sugarcoat dito eh [kaya) prepared talaga sila physically and mentally," the veteran mentor added.

UST takes on Far Eastern University on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.