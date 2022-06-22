Hans Sy plays down talk of NU dynasty after Lady Bulldogs' perfect season

WHEN National University first set its sights on the UAAP Cheerdance competitions, there were inevitably doubts from skeptics.

But after the Bulldogs won in 2013, they went on to win four consecutive titles until 2016. Had the Adamson Falcons not scored a surprising championship in 2017, NU could have gone on to complete a seven-season romp.

After the Lady Bulldogs won their UAAP women’s volleyball title in 65 years with a historic season sweep, we asked NU’s chief benefactor Hans Sy, if the school is bent on building a volleyball dynasty.

Hans Sy on NU sweep

He was quick to play it down.

“Creating a dynasty is not our goal,” said the soft-spoken business tycoon. “We just want to be our best in whatever we do. It's a total development of National University that we are focusing on."

Sy revealed that before ending their 65-year title drought in women’s volleyball, the rookie-laden team led by Bella Belen had to endure numerous obstacles.

“Amid all disruptions, detraction, and even temptations, they showed their love and respect for their school,,” he said.

“Amid challenges, Bing, our manager, coach Dimaculangan and his coaching staff showed patience and perseverance. For that, im truly gratified and thankful,” said Sy.

NU stands to lose half of its famed starting six to graduation, namely Cess Robles (Finals MVP), Jen Nierva (Season 84 Best Libero) and Ivy Lacsina. But the holdovers, all products of the school's crack juniors program, remains formidable.

Belen emerged as the UAAP's first-ever rookie MVP while Alyssa Solomon was named Best Opposite.

Finalist Dela Salle is expected to bounce back next year while deposed champion Ateneo, rebuilding UP Lady Maroons and the Adamson Lady Falcons stand to be better, Sy said the school isn't looking that far ahead.

Sy said that as far as NU is concerned, the goal of providing good education and the pursuit of excellence in sports go hand in hand.

“We are giving both academic and sports same support. For academic, we want to give as many students the opportunity to access quality, accessible and yet affordable education,” said the SM big boss.

“For sports, we want to give students the opportunity to develop and hone their talents with proper equipment and team culture. I’m truly proud of the NU women's volleyball team,” he added.

