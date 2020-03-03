Giving equal trust to rookies, vets key to FEU success, says setter Angel Cayuna

FAR Eastern University head coach George Pascua knew that Angel Cayuna has what it takes to lead the charge for the rebuilding Lady Tamaraws this UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament.

Cayuna‘s impressive playmaking and service powered FEU in sweeping University of the East, 25-9, 25-20, 25-17, on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Pascua was not surprised with the team captain’s outstanding performance of 18 excellent sets and nine points off five service aces.

“Makikita mo naman sa kanya yung pagiging mabait, masunurin. Lahat ng mga qualities ng isang leader nakita ko sa kanya,” Pascua said. “Yung kakayahan niya nadadala sa team kung paano siya maglead tsaka yung disiplina.”

Cayuna, for her part, didn’t want to let the young Lady Tams down, even though they lost setter Kyle Negrito and scorers Jerrili Malabanan, Heather Guino-o, and Kyle Negrito.

“Nagdouble effort talaga ako para mapunan ko yung pagkukulang,” Cayuna said. “Andyan naman yung mga teammates ko talagang tinutulungan din nila ako kaya hindi rin ganun kahirap sa akin magadjust.”

She is giving equal trust to all her spikers from veterans Jeanette Villareal, Ivana Agudo and Czarina Carandang to the young ones like Lycha Ebon, Shiela Kiseo and Zenneth Perolino.

“Lahat naman talaga pinagkakatiwalaan ko kahit mga rookie players pa lang para sa akin madali lang talaga kasi tinutulungan din ako gumawa,” she added.

The graduating setter has to sustain or even improve her impressive season debut until the end of the tournament as Pascua believes that the Lady Tams are in good hands under Cayuna’s leadership.

“Sinasabi ko nga sa kanya as a leader kailangan maging effective ka so pakita mo in action,” Pascua said. “Siya yung playmaker kailangan siya mismo ang matibay ang loob para yung mga kasama nandon naman to support her sa mga decision making.”