France Elize Ronquillo insists no hard feelings toward FEU in move to NU

FORMER Far Eastern University spiker France Elize Ronquillo is now enrolled at National University and serving a one-year residency for UAAP Season 83.

A year after she showed promise in her rookie season with FEU, Ronquillo on Wednesday was wearing an NU polo shirt while cheering the Lady Bulldogs, who upset University of Santo Tomas at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ronquillo told reporters that she is already enrolled at NU but didn’t disclose the reason of her transfer.

“Dahil sa personal reasons lang din po,” she said.

But she cleared that there are no hard feelings between her and head coach George Pascua as well as her former teammates.

“Nakapagpaalam naman po ako ng maayos kay coach. Then sabi naman po niya na if final na ang decision ko hindi naman po niya ako pipilitin pa na mag-stay po,” Ronquillo said.

True enough, Pascua said in an interview last January 24 that his recruit from Nueva Ecija didn’t burn bridges as she properly asked permission to transfer.

“Ayaw ko naman silang ikulong sa mga bagay na gusto kong free din sila kung gusto nila mag lead. 'Yung good thing naman ay nakipagusap naman siya,” Pascua said. “Meron siyang mga bagay na kinonsider namin, nakipag-usap siya at reasonable naman para sa kaniya.”

After leaving FEU, Ronquillo tried out for NU and UST, but she felt that she belongs to the Lady Bulldogs.

“Actually, nag-try out po ako sa dalawang schools (NU and UST) pero mas na-feel ko po sa NU po. Masaya po kasi sila kasama ang welcoming po talaga,” she said. “Noong una po parang nanibago kasi bagong pakikisama naman po. Pero after a week naman po okay naman. Nakaka-join ko na silang lahat, nakakasama ko na silang umalis.”

Ronquillo is set to join the Nazareth School of NU standouts Mhicaela Belen, Alyssa Solomon, Erin Pangilinan, Sheena Toring, Kamille Cal, Merienne Maderazo and Taylor Pena to spice up the Lady Bulldogs’ core next season.