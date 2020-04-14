Fil-American hitter Jade Fuentes joining La Salle Lady Spikers

LA Salle added to its women’s volleyball roster a week after the cancellation of UAAP Season 82, with Los Angeles-based 5-foot-11 outside hitter Jade Fuentes set to join the Lady Spikers.

Eagle Rock High School congratulated Fuentes on Twitter on Monday, announcing that the MVP of the California Interscholastic Federation L.A. City Section Open Division is getting a full scholarship at La Salle.

With Fuentes leading the way, the Eagle Rock Eagles won their first upper division volleyball championship, beating Palisades in November.

The 17-year-old Fuentes joins the loaded Lady Spikers squad featuring Thea Gagate, Leila Cruz, Baby Jyne Soreno and Justine Jazareno, who defeated defending champion Ateneo in only match in UAAP Season 82 before the tournament was called off.

Seniors Aduke Ogunsanya, Tin Tiamzon and CJ Saga are also expected be given extended eligibility, joining Jolina Dela Cruz and Michelle Cobb in the title bid.

“I chose this school because I really love the atmosphere and everything about it [and] the competition as well,” said Fuentes on her Youtube channel. “It’s one of the top schools in the Philippines and the amount of energy and support that the fans have is just so incredible.”

“I can’t wait to be playing at the next level and to go outside of my comfort zone and be part of this team,” she added.