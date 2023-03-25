FEU keeps UAAP volleyball Final Four bid alive, adds to UP frustrations

FAR Eastern University kept its steady charge to the Final Four afloat with a commanding 25-22, 25-19, 25-20 triumph over a troubled University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

FEU vs UP UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball recap

FEU rode on senior Jovelyn Fernandez with 14 points on 11 attacks and three blocks as the Lady Tamaraws split their eight games thus far at 4-4 (win-loss),

"Sobrang eager po talaga namin na manalo ngayong game na 'to ... 'Yung mga natutunan ko po sa mga seniors ko dati, binibigay ko po talaga ngayon sa mga [mas bata] sa team," said Fernandez, ahead of the team's Wednesday clash with La Salle.

The Morayta side made sure not to concede a single set this time around — unlike their first round encounter which FEU won in four sets — and dispatched an ailing UP squad to maintain fifth place in a lopsided sweep.

With captain Jewel Encarnacion's 12 markers falling short, the Maroons drop to 1-7 and extend their skid to five before facing the reigning champion National University on Saturday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN