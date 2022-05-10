FEU in the win column with five-set squeaker over UE

FAR Eastern Universityovercame University of the East, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10, for its first win in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Chenie Tagaod had 20 points, all coming from attacks, as she helped the Lady Tamaraws recover from losing set four and falling behind, 8-5 in the fourth set.

From there, the rookie open hitter helped FEU score eight unanswered points to take the 13-8 lead which led to Lycha Ebon's ace and Jean Asis' hit to finish off the match.

FEU scores a win after back-to-back losses. The PHOTO: UAAP

"Nakita namin yung mga bata na gusto talaga nilang manalo," said coach George Pascua. "Pagtulungan na lang sa loob ng court and at the end of the day, pag nagtutulungan, yung fighting spirit nakita mo naman."



Asis fired 13 markers from nine spikes, two blocks, and two aces, Karyme Truz got 13 points, and Ebon had 10 to snap a two-game losing skid for FEU.



Christine Ubaldo also got six markers and 16 excellent sets for the Lady Tamaraws.



It was a bitter loss for UE which drew 20 points from Ja Lana and 19 from Dara Nieva to fall to 0-3.

