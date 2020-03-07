FEU, NU seek early lead as UST, Adamson eye first win in UAAP volleyball

FAR Eastern University guns for its second straight victory, going up against rival University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The fabled rivals clash at 4 p.m.

The Lady Tamaraws try to ride on the momentum of their rousing three-set win over University of the East, while the Tigresses seek payback from a five-set meltdown to National University.

FEU head coach George Pascua continues to bank on setter Angel Cayuna, Jeanette Villareal, Czarina Carandang, Ivana Agudo, Lycha Ebon and Buding Duremdes to keep proving their doubters wrong.

“Lahat ng team kasi competitive yan wala tayong pinipili. Lalo na yung UST galing sa Finals siyempre iba pa rin yung kalaban yung experience,” Pascua said. “Basta sa amin sabi ko sa mga players ko just play your game, yung passion nyo, basta ipakita nyo lang kung ano yung laro nyo.”

Eya Laure said that the Tigresses would use all the lessons they got from their first game defeat as she and her sister EJ, Alina Bicar, Caitlyn Viray and rookie Imee Hernandez try to bring UST in win column.

“Sabi nga ni coach siguro simple lang naman yung kulang which is yung communication, and syempre isa yon sa pinakaimportante sa isang team –yung magusap-usap talaga,” last year’s top rookie said. “Siguro sa mga susunod naming mga laro, yun yung iwowork out pa namin na lagi kaming maguusap at maging consistent yung paguusap naming and yung fire sa paglalaro.“

Meanwhile, NU Lady Bulldogs also eyes its second straight victory against the debuting Adamson Falcons at 10:30 a.m.

The Lady Bulldogs, led by Margot Mutshima, Ivy Lacsina, Risa Sato and Jennifer Nierva, test the mettles of the new era of Lady Falcons under rookie coach Lerma Giron and team consultant Tai Bundit.

“Yung Adamson ngayon, aside from yung popularity nila lately, malakas naman talaga sila, ang laki ng inimprove nila,” said NU head coach Norman Miguel. “Alam naming mabilis sila sa combination attack so siguro kami we really have work hard sa blocking department at yung serve namin.”

Adamson tries to translate its Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference championship in the UAAP with rookies Louie Romero, Camille Cruz and Lorene Toring as well as holdovers Trisha Genesis, Ceasa Pinar and Thang Ponce bringing high hopes.

In the men’s division, defending champion NU and last year’s runner-up FEU eye their second straight win against separate foes.

The Bulldogs battle the debuting Falcons at 9 a.m., while the Tamaraws face a bouce back-seeking Tiger Spikers in the 2 p.m. main men’s game.