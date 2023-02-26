Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    FEU downs UP to give Tina Salak a win in UAAP coaching debut

    by John Mark Garcia
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    FAR Eastern University gave Tina Salak a win in her UAAP coaching debut, beating University of the Philippines, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, in the Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    Tina Salak

    "Sobrang saya po kasi sa dugout pa lang po, sinasabi pa lang namin na 'mananalo tayo ngayon' kaya sobrang happy ko kasi nagawa namin 'yun as a team," said Tin Ubaldo, who had 16 excellent sets and five points on three attacks and two blocks.

    Jovelyn Fernandez had 18 points as Chen Tagaod and Alyzza Devosora combined for 25 markers.

    “Masaya ako para sa mga kasama ko kasi hindi lang isang tao 'yung gumawa. Lahat kami nagtutulungan talaga," Tagaod said.

      Four Maroons finished in double figures, led by Alyssa Bertolano with 14 points, but UP's late comeback bid in the fourth set fell short.

      FEU battles University of Sto. Tomas, while UP takes on La Salle on Wednesday.

      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

