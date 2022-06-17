Nisperos focuses on the future as Ateneo falls short in title defense

LEARNING never stops for Faith Nisperos even after Ateneo failed on its quest to defend its throne following its exit in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball stepladder semis.

Faith Nisperos on semis loss

To the Davaoeña outside hitter, this setback only fuels her to continue her growth as she begins to embrace her new role as the unquestionable Queen Eagle.

"I think yung gusto ko talaga i-improve is yung maturity ko sa paglalaro. Kasi yung skills, natulungan na ako nila coach dyan eh. So the next step is yung maturity ko. It's something I have to work on for myself and also with the help and guidance din ng coaches ko," she said after completing her first full season in the seniors division.

Nisperos has been the go-to girl for the Blue Eagles this season, finishing second in scoring with 267 points while also being the shining light in their last three knockout games.

Continue reading below ↓

Even in Ateneo's do-or-die game against La Salle on Thursday, the 22-year-old left it all in the taraflex as she pumped 19 points off 17 attacks, a block, and an ace to lead the fight for the Katipunan spikers.

However, the Lady Spikers were just too much for the Blue Eagles as the latter fell in straight sets.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Despite this loss, though, Nisperos said that Ateneo should still hold its head high.

"As a team, we know na we really tried," she said, with the Katipunan side recovering from a lackluster 0-3 start to the season before finishing as the second runner-up.

"We really fought talaga until the end. Maybe it's not our time, but I'm still grateful na binigyan kami ni Lord ng ganitong experience."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Like the rest of the Blue Eagles, Nisperos is now making the quick pivot as the team looks forward to the next season armed with the learnings they got from this setback.

Continue reading below ↓

"Ang dami ko din natutunan lalo na sa mga seniors ko," she stated. "Yun yung gusto ko ding dalhin for the next season. It's something na panghahawakan at something na paghuhugutan namin in preparation for the next season."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.