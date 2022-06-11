Nisperos carries Ateneo to stepladder semis after outlasting Adamson

ATENEO left nothing beyond doubt, sweeping Adamson, 25-20, 28-26, 25-22, to book the last ticket in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball stepladder semis Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Faith Nisperos anchored the Blue Eagles with 22 points from 18 attacks, two blocks, and two aces, while AC Miner aided with 16 markers off 12 attacks, two blocks and two aces.

It was these two who made sure that Ateneo will make it to the semifinals, fighting back from a 22-21 deficit in the third set with Nisperos stringing two straight hits before Miner got a pair, including the match-clinching block on Lucille Almonte as the Katipunan side reigned supreme in the fourth place playoff.

Vanie Gandler also scored 12 points, while Jaja Maraguinot had 21 excellent sets in the Blue Eagles victory.

Ateneo will now face three-seed University of Santo Tomas in a knockout game on Tuesday to start the stepladder semifinals.

"When we won against UP at nanalo ang Adamson sa La Salle, sabi namin we just have to win it clean para convincing," said Ateneo head coach Oliver Almadro. "Pinagusapan namin at nag-agree yung mga bata, and ito nga, we will live another day."

Ateneo actually squandered four match points in set two after taking a 24-20 lead, allowing Adamson to rally and even grab a 26-25 edge. But Nisperos was there to tie the game at 25, followed by Gandler's drop ball and Miner's tip as the Blue Eagles averted disaster and took the two-set lead.

"We're here and it’s not because of one player, two players, or three players because all of them contributed to our momentum in gaining this Final Four spot," said Almadro.

Trisha Genesis led the Lady Falcons with 13 points from 11 spikes and two aces, to go with 10 excellent receptions.

Almonte also had nine markers, while Louie Romero had 16 excellent sets in the Adamson exit.

