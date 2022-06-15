Eya Laure non-committal on future after UST exit from playoffs

EYA Laure will be taking her sweet time before deciding on what the future holds for her at University of Santo Tomas.

The 23-year-old outside hitter was non-committal on whether she'll return to the Tigresses or not when asked about her options in the wake of the Golden Tigresses' exit from the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

"Ngayon, gusto ko munang mag-isip. Pero syempre, pag-iisipan ko yan ng mabuti kasi hindi naman din madaling iwan na lang yung UST ng ganoon na lang," she said on the heels of UST's three-set loss to Ateneo in the stepladder semifinals.

Laure, the Rookie of the Year from Season 81, still has three playing years left in Espana.

She has been the fulcrum of the Tigresses' attack this season, pumping a season-best 272 points through the eliminations to guide her side to a No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

Laure continued to be the shining light for UST in the playoffs, pumping 15 markers in this tough loss against Ateneo even if she was not playing at a hundred percent.

To her, this offseason means another opportunity to be better as a player and recover from the pains that has plagued her in this campaign.

"Ngayon, wala pa talaga akong masasagot dyan," said Laure, pondering on her future which could lead her back to Chery Tiggo and turn pro to play in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

"Magte-training, magpapalakas, magre-recover from this season. Kasi 'yung injury, madami naman na ding nakakahalata pero syempre ayun pa din talaga. Kailangan kong mag-rehab, strengthening, and mas magpalakas pa ng katawan."

