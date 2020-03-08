Eya Laure makes sure to protect UST lead vs FEU after sleepless nights

EYA Laure didn’t only provide the firepower on offense but also showed great leadership as University of Santo Tomas got its first win in the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament against Far Eastern University.

Last year’s top rookie admitted that she had sleepless nights after the five-set meltdown of University of Santo Tomas to National University last Wednesday.

“Ayoko na ulit maramdaman yung pagod ka na pero di ka pa rin makatulog. Siyempre, masakit naman pero yung masakit na yung feeling na ayaw mo na mangyari ulit yung sa team mo,” said Laure. “Alam ko sa sarili ko na yung buong team naapektuhan din. Sabi nga ni coach Kungfu nandun naman yung talent at skill. Kulang lang talaga sa communication at enjoyment.”

That’s why Eya made sure to provide great leadership along with her sister EJ to instill great communication inside the court.

“Nasimulan namin na magingay para mahawaan namin yung mga teammates namin and siyempre kakausapin din namin yung teammates namin na constant,” said the younger Laure, who showed the way for UST with 16 points, 14 digs and eight excellent receptions.

“Hindi namin magagawa yung isang bagay ng wala (yung teammates) kumbaga bawat puntos namin dahil sa kanila kundi dahil sa set receive nila hindi namin magagawa yung mga puntos na ginagawa namin,” she added.

As one of the holdovers, Eya is embracing the role left by former MVP Sisi Rondina, who left an inspiring legacy to the Tigresses as a leader.

“Siguro, tanggap ko naman siya kasi si Ate Sisi pa lang, kung paano ako minold last year na di pwede na siya lang,” she said. “Kailangan mahatak niya kami - at nahatak niya nga kami - at nadamay niya kami sa pagiging leader niya.”

The young Laure knows that Rondina’s legacy lives on to all her teammates but she promised to keep on guiding the whole team as she continues to grow as a leader.

“Parang lahat gusto na maging leader na isang malaking bagay sa isang team. Ngayon, makikita mo eh, yung mga seniors ko pa rin eh,” Eya said. “Siyempre, tinutulungan ko pa rin sila. Kumbaga ‘sige ate, tutulungan ko rin kayo hangga’t kayo kong i-lead to. Nandito lang ako.’”

Eya’s leadership will be tested in their next game as UST battles De La Salle on Sunday next week at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.