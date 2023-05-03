Eya Laure takes time to weigh decision on final year with UST

FOR super senior Eya Laure, as much as a UST swan song entices her, only "time will tell" if one last playing year is still on the cards.

Eya Laure on future

As the Tigresses bowed out of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament to La Salle in the Final Four on Wednesday, Laure pondered on what the future may hold for her after a tiring year.

"Hindi ko rin naman basta-bastang sasabihin na 'Oo, maglalaro pa ko' at 'di ko rin naman agad sasabihin na 'Hindi na siguro," the UST captain said.

"Time will tell kung ano ang para sa'kin kasi ayoko ring magmadali [kasi] gusto ko muna i-open lahat muna ng doors ngayon at makikinig ako," she added.

With an impassioned heart that will always bleed gold for USTe, Laure underscores the importance of moving forward and writing new chapters in her decorated career.

"May part sa puso ko na siyempre. gusto ko pa maglaro. Sabi ko nga kanina, kung may playing year ako hanggang Season 100, bakit hindi? Pero siyempre kailangan pa rin mag-move forward sa buhay," Laure explained.

At least for now, Laure remains tongue-tied in terms of providing a definite direction for herself in the coming months as she focuses on reaching a holistic recovery

"Ngayon, wala muna kong ibibigay na answer. Gusto ko muna ng time para mag-recover."