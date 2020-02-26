Long wait over as Laure sisters finally set for UST Tigresses team-up in UAAP

THE long wait is over for sisters EJ and Eya Laure as they finally join forces in the title quest of University of Santo Tomas this UAAP Season 82.

After missing Eya’s rookie season last year, EJ is returning from a two-year layoff due to shoulder injury and their sister act in the UAAP seniors division finally takes place starting on Wednesday against National University at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It has been their family’s dream to play in the most anticipated collegiate volleyball league.

“Yung pagdating namin ni Ate EJ this season yun yung pinakahinihintay ng lahat. At siyempre for how many years sobrang hinintay ko yung ate ko na makasama ulit,” said Eya. “Kasi pag kasama ko yung ate ko sa loob ng court, iba yung nagagawa niya sa akin, iba yung energy yung nabi-build niya sa akin kasi pag kadugo mo talaga isang tinginan niyo lang gets na agad.”

The last time the Laure sisters teamed up in the UAAP was back in high school in 2013 when UST won the crown with EJ as the MVP and Eya as the league’s Best Setter.

This time, the siblings will be the main attackers of the Tigresses, who seek to translate last year’s silver-medal finish into a championship run.

“Nung teammate ko siya sa high school setter siya so ang laki talagang difference kasi ngayon more on palo na talaga siya and yung power niya talaga ‘yun ‘yung nag-add doon and siyempre knowing Eya di ba andun talaga competitiveness niya pa rin sa court,” said the elder Laure.

Eya is glad that her sister came back at the right time, to help her fill the void left by reigning MVP Sisi Rondina.

“Pag nakita ko yung ate ko gaganhan ako maglaro. May part sa akin maglalaro ako para sa kanya,” the 20-year-old said. “Although UST team kami, pero alam mong di ka lalaban mag-isa kasi andyan yung ate mo to guide you and protect you.”

EJ and Eya showed a preview of their dynamic duo in the preseason, playing together for Foton in Philippine Superliga Invitationals and led UST to a silver-medal finish in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference.

“Sobrang laki ng adjustments ko so noong PVL buti na lang na lineup ako so nakilala ko sila kung paano ang galaw nila sa court,” said the elder Laure. “Alam ko na kaya nilang gawin, paano sila pagsabihan sa loob ng court.”

EJ can’t wait to come back to the UAAP stage again especially having Eya on her side, hoping that they could finally bring back the crown to Espanya this year.

“Yun nga di ba two years akong nawala so eager and sobrang excited akong makalaro uli sa court ng UAAP,” she said.