Laure comes through anew as UST survives Adamson in five

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas hacked out a tough five-set win over Adamson, 12-25, 25-19, 25-22, 18-25, 15-9, in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

UST vs Adamson volleyball recap

Eya Laure once again came to the Tigresses' aid with 23 points from 19 attacks, four blocks, and eight excellent receptions including the game-clinching hit that checked the Lady Falcons' blockers.

Ypril Tapia provided support with her 11 markers, Yssa Jimenez got eight, and Maji Mangulabnan had 25 excellent sets in the win.

“Kung ano man yung nangyari ay nangyari. Ang pinaka-importante is yung lesson learned and yung experience," said coach Kungfu Reyes.

The Tigresses got their act together late, with Imee Hernandez' block sparking a 6-1 finishing stretch that turned the game from a close 9-8 affair to match point ending in Laure's winner.

Trisha Genesis led Adamson with 15 points, all from attacks, Kate Santiago contributed markers, and Lucille Almonte and Rizza Cruz had 10 apiece.

The Lady Falcons saw their three-game win streak snapped to fall to an even 3-3 slate. Jillian Torre

