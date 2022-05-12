Eya Laure drops 28 as UST nips La Salle in five-set thriller

EYA Laure took over when University of Santo Tomas needed it the most, imposing her will in its 26-24, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-12 five-set classic over La Salle Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

UST vs La Salle volleyball recap

The third-year open hitter dropped 28 points from 23 attacks, three aces, and two blocks to complete the Tigresses' impressive 6-1 finish and cap off the come-from-behind win.

How fitting is it that it was Laure who delivered the exclamation point, blocking Baby June Soreno's hit to deliver the emphatic coup de grace in the match that lasted for two hours and 50 minutes.

She also was the one responsible for UST forcing the decider after a nip-and-tuck fourth set before taking the 25-23 set win, on top of her 20 excellent digs and 19 excellent receptions.

Yssa Jimenez chipped in 13 markers from 11 spikes, as KC Galdones and Camille Victoria had 11 points apiece for the Tigresses which rose to 3-1.

It was also a solid setting job from Mafe Galanza who had 31 excellent sets for the Tigresses.

"Very insipiring yung laro kasi every time nakakaharap ko si coach Ramil [de Jesus] at yung squad niya, nailalabas namin yung ganun kagandang quality ng laro.” said a relieved coach Kungfu Reyes after the exhausting thriller.

“Talagang up and down, just like a roller coaster ride, so medyo nakakahilo nga rin minsan.”

Leiah Malaluan did her best to carry the Lady Spikers with her 26 points off 24 kills and two aces.

Thea Gagate and Jolina Dela Cruz dropped 12 markers each as Soreno had 11 in the loss that dropped La Salle to an even 2-2 card. Jillian Torre

