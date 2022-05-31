Adamson tightens grip on No. 4 spot, eliminates FEU from semis contention

ADAMSON was quick to seize the lead and eliminated Far Eastern University with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 sweep on Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Trisha Genesis ignited the Lady Falcons' attack with 14 points from 13 kills and one ace, while May Ann Nuique followed closely behind with 12 markers from nine attacks and three blocks.

Kate Santiago and Rizza Cruz both contributed 11 points each to solidify Adamson's spot at fourth place with its 6-4 card.

The Lady Falcons were just razor-sharp in the third set with Arylle Tagsip's kill putting them up, 20-9 en route to the straight sets win.

Louie Romero and the Lady Falcons record their sixth win in 10 matches. PHOTO: UAAP

"Pinaghandaan namin ito nitong nakaraang two games. Talagang gusto naming kunin itong game na ito," said coach Lerma Giron. "Unti-unti, one day at a time para mapunta doon sa Final Four na gusto lahat, makarating."

Chenie Tagaod scored 14 points to lead the Lady Tamaraws.

At 1-9, FEU is now out of playoff contention as it missed the semifinals for the first time since UAAP Season 76 in 2014.

