    De La Salle Lady Spikers looking good ahead of UAAP season

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    La Salle Lady Spikers vs Akari Power Chargers tuneup

    DE LA SALLE Lady Spikers ramped up their buildup for the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament with a win over the Akari Chargers in a tune-up at the Enrique Razon Sports Complex inside the DLSU campus on Sunday.

    Akari — a team yet to score a victory in the ongoing PVL All-Filipino Conference — shared snippets of the match on its online platforms.

    La Salle Lady Spikers vs Akari Power Chargers tuneup

    "This team [DLSU] is surely gonna make noise in the UAAP," the team said in a TikTok post after the match, which saw the Lady Spikers win six sets.

    Albeit brief, the tuneup game hosted by La Salle became a mini-homecoming for former Lady Spikers Michelle Cobb and Eli Soyud who both won UAAP titles with the green-and-white.

      Longtime DLSU mentor Ramil de Jesus was present in the sidelines alongside Akari and PH women's national team coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

      While it remains unclear if de Jesus will call the shots for La Salle in the UAAP this Season 85, the Lady Spikers are all set for their revenge tour when they play the UST Tigresses on Sunday, Feb. 26.

