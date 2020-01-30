After cutting teeth in PSL, Lavitoria ready to spread wings at Ateneo

JAMIE Lavitoria had no problem playing in the shadow of former Ateneo star setter Jia Morado in past past UAAP seasons.

Now that she's back, Lavitoria is ready to leave her own legacy with the Lady Eagles.

“When I was playing under Jia and we were batchmates pa, I always believed that it just wasn't my time yet,” said Lavitoria at the end of the Lady Eagles' morning practice at the Blue Eagle Gym on Tuesday.

“It was always a healthy competition with Jia. It was never awkward, we're close, we're batchmates," she added. "So I realized na as long as I continue working hard, I continue doing my job, whatever at that time coach Tai [Bundit] wanted me to do, my time would come."

Continue reading below ↓

During her two seasons away from the Lady Eagles, Lavitoria blossomed as Generika-Ayala’s main setter and improved her craft playing in the Philippine Superliga.

The Lifesavers head coach Sherwin Meneses has no doubt his former playmaker will shine in her return to the Lady Eagles' nest.

"Sa akin naman, sa performance niya, sa attitude niya, one hundred percent saludo ako sa batang 'yan,” Meneses said.

"Talagang magaling naman 'yung bata."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

The returning setter has decided to use her final playing year not only to prove herself but also to lead her young teammates at Ateneo to a title repeat.

“I really thought na I'm gonna join this team because I want to help. That's my goal. In any aspect of being on this team and being the eldest, I knew that I had a major role of being a leader not just on the court but off the court,” Lavitoria said.

“So when I saw that there were a bunch of rookies, I realize the more that I should be here. I realize that the girls need guidance in any way possible. It's their first year, and everyone's first year, it has its ups and downs,” she added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lavitoria is teaming up with sophomore setter Jaja Maraguinot, who has been helping her learn the system of head coach Oliver Almadro.

Continue reading below ↓

Vice versa, she's helping the younger Maraguinot become a leader.

“With Jaja, I think I could help her in learning how to become a leader. 'Cause she's second year, once I'm gone, she'll be there leading the team,” she said.

“And I believe that Jaja she's great. I'm happy she's my partner because before it's Jia, and now it's someone who's much younger. It's nice, different personalities and different styles of setting. It's great.”