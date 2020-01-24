Celine Domingo, Carlota Hernandez set to skip final year at FEU

FAR Eastern University will be relying on a younger core this season as several seniors, led by Celine Domingo, have decided to skip UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament.

FEU head coach George Pascua said that Domingo and Carlota Hernandez have decided to forgo their last playing year, while Chinchin Basas, who skipped Season 81, is not returning to the team.

Pascua stressed they are in good terms with Domingo, Hernandez and Basas.

In fact, they are lending their hands in trainings and remain as scholars of FEU.

“Nagpaalam sila ng maayos. Kahit wala na sila sa team pumupunta pa rin sila. Scholars pa rin sila,” he said.

Besides the senior players, incoming sophomore France Ronquillo also left the team as she decided to transfer to another school.

“May nagsasabi na nasa NU, nasa UST tapos bumalik ulit ng NU,” Pascua said. “Choice naman nila 'yun eh. Ayaw ko naman silang ikulong sa mga bagay na gusto kong free din sila kung gusto nila magleave. 'Yung good thing naman ay nakipagusap naman siya.”

“Meron siyang mga bagay na kinonsider namin, nakipag usap siya at reasonable naman para sa kaniya,” he added.

Moving on from their key losses, the Lady Tamaraws will be led by holdovers Team captain Angel Cayuna, middle blockers Czarina Carandang and Jeanette Villareal, wing spiker Ivana Agudo and libero Buding Duremdes.

Lycha Ebon is returning from an ACL injury that she sustained last year’s second round, while rookies Shiela Kiseo and Sheena Gallentes are ready to fill in the void.

Even tough they lost most members of last season’s core that was carried by graduates Jerrili Malabanan, Heather Guino-o and Kyle Negrito, Cayuna stressed not to count them out this year.

“Lalaban kami hanggang dulo kahit sobrang daming nawala,” the graduating setter said. “Sobrang naglulook forward kami sa mga bago namin na magstep lahat tsaka sa amin ding mga seniors dapat kami yung unang magstep up talaga.”