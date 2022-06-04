Bella Belen nails eight aces as NU rips UP to secure No. 1 seed

BELLA Belen set the tone for National University as it secured the top seeding in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-15 win over University of the Philippines on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The rookie opposite spiker fired 16 points from eight attacks and a record eight service aces to guide the Lady Bulldogs to their 12th straight win.

Belen's mark tied Dzi Gervacio's eight in Ateneo's win coincidentally also against UP in UAAP Season 75 in 2013.

Bella Belen and the Lady Bulldogs improve to 11-0. PHOTO: UAAP

Sheena Toring contributed 11 markers, while Alyssa Solomon and Ivy Lacsina added eight points apiece as NU stayed on pace for an elimination-round sweep.

"Medyo nakabawi kami from last game na let down namin," said coach Karl Dimaculangan, who considers the sweep as a solid bounce back from NU's four-set win over Adamson two days back.

"Ang mahalaga kasi ngayon, at this point na patapos na yung eliminations, nag-gain na kami ng confidence going into the Final Four."

Aside from Belen's serving prowess, the Lady Bulldogs also displayed precision with 36 kills while also benefitting from UP's 24 errors, the last of which being Stephanie Bustrillo's mishit that delivered the match point for NU.

Bustrillo led UP with nine points as the Fighting Maroons find themselves in danger of falling out of the playoff race with their 5-7 card after losing three of their last four matches. Jillian Torre

