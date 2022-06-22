Bella Belen far from satisfied after Rookie MVP feat

BELLA Belen promised National University a Game Two win even before the Lady Bulldogs entered Mall of Asia Arena for the clincher on Tuesday.

But as motivated as she was, coach Karl Dimaculangan was quick to remind the outside hitter to never be too confident.

And with the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball crown hanging in the balance, she was reminded that nothing will come easy.

"Sabi naman ni coach hindi naman siya magiging madali, na porket nakuha namin yung Game One, di nila ibibigay sa amin nang madalian yun. So dapat trabahuin pa," she said.

Belen did put in the work and poured 16 points off 13 kills and three blocks as NU delivered a systematic straight sets victory over La Salle.

"Nagtiwala kami sa isa't isa at sa pinagtrainingan namin these past few months na doon lang kami mag-stick sa plan at goals namin," she said, as the Lady Bulldogs claimed their first women's volleyball crown since 1957.

Playing, though, is the easier part.

The hard part for Belen was dealing with the pressures of her individual accomplishments as she etched her name in the history books by becoming the first ever women's volleyball MVP.

Bella Belen on rookie MVP award

"Hindi ko po ma-explain kung ano yung nararamdaman ko kasi sobrang saya ko," said the 19-year-old who emphatically announced her arrival in the seniors division in just her freshman year. "Mas kinabahan pa ako sa awarding kaysa doon sa game."

Still, Belen knows better to keep her feet grounded as these trophies only push her to work harder.

"Kailangan pang magtrabaho ako at hindi ako huminto sa kung anong nakuha ngayon," she said.

"Sabi po kasi ng coach namin before, kada araw may pinapanganak sa amin na mas magaling, so dapat hindi po ako nasa-satisfy sa kung anong meron ako ngayon. Rookie MVP ako ngayon, so bukas may mas gagaling pa sa akin kaya dapat balik lang po ako sa trabaho at hindi ako titigil."

One crown, however, isn't the lone goal with NU now seeking to put up a potential dynasty with this young core in it for the long haul.

"Para naman sa NU, happy kami kasi nabigay namin yung history na pinapangarap namin. Hopefully, magtuloy-tuloy sa next years," said Belen. with reports from Jillian Torre

