Bella Belen unfazed by two NU losses to La Salle this season

REIGNING rookie MVP Bella Belen is never short of confidence when it comes to her championship-caliber crew.

Ahead of a grudge match with the De La Salle Lady Spikers in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament finals, Belen is already keen on locking in a golden double for National University.

But standing in their way are the Taft towers, who have yet to concede a single set to the NU Lady Bulldogs in the two prelims matches they played this season.

Bella Belen on exacting revenge in title rematch vs La Salle

This, however, does not worry Belen as she sees the finals as a full reboot.

PHOTO: UAAP

"Finals na po 'to [kaya] ibang usapan na. Natalo man po kami nung first and second round, tapos na po 'yun," Belen said. "Itong finals po for me, back to zero na talaga. Dito na papasok kung sino mas gustong manalo, kung sino mas gusto 'yung season na 'to."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Belen said vindication is in order for the reigning champions.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"It's time siguro sa 'min na makabawi and mapakita 'yung school pride talaga namin, and mapakita sa buong UAAP community na gusto naming manalo this season," the rookie MVP added.

And with their best-of-three title rematch drawing near, Belen had one thing left to say before championship hostilities begin on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"Hindi kami papayag na maagaw sa 'min 'yung korona."