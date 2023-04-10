Bella Belen emphasizes discipline as NU looks to regain old form

FOR the fourth-seeded NU Lady Bulldogs, the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament has been a different experience from their perfect 16-0 run to a historic championship last season.

At 6-3 (win-loss), the reigning champs had to deal with a stunning five-set defeat to the UST Tigresses in Round 1, and just recently, back-to-back sweeps by La Salle.

Bella Belen on NU's test of character

Season 84 rookie MVP Bella Belen said a tough test of character awaits the titleholders in their last five matches in the elimination round as they look to put their act together.

"Kailangan lang namin ibalik 'yung disiplina namin kasi 'yun po 'yung natutunan ko nung nag-Japan kami na kailangan may disiplina ka outside and inside the court," said Belen.

"Nasa sa'min na 'yun kung paano namin i-aapply 'yung disiplina na 'yon sa [natitirang] games."

PHOTO: UAAP

The difficult losses to the Lady Spikers serve as a much-needed reality check for the champion side, the rookie-MVP added.

But Belen and the Lady Bulldogs are committed not to repeat the same mistakes.

"Bago po kami nag-move on nung talo namin [sa La Salle], nag-usap-usap po kami kung ano bang nangyari, kung bakit kami natalo," the rookie MVP bared.

"From that [experience] po, nag-move forward na kami and na-promise po namin sa sarili namin na dapat hindi na 'yun maulit."

NU returns to action against a resurgent Adamson side on Wednesday, April 12 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.