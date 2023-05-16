Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Bella Belen lauds rival Angel Canino after dominant rookie season  

    2 hours ago
    Angel Canino and Bella Belen
    Bella Belen applauds her rookie MVP successor Angel Canino after epic title fight.
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    GRACIOUS in defeat, National University's Bella Belen praised La Salle's Angel Canino after the Lady Spikers completed a sweep of the Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP womens' volleyball title series.

    "Deserved naman po talaga ni Angel 'yung rookie MVP kasi 'yung pinakita niya this season, talagang sobrang ganda," said Belen. "From defense to offense, makikita po natin na nag-tatrabaho siya."

    READ: La Salle's Angel Canino is UAAP's second straight rookie MVP

    Belen, Rookie MVP last season, finished fourth in the Season 85 MVP race with 79.800 statistical points (SPs) behind Canino (89.375 SPs), graduating Lady Spiker and best outside hitter Jolina Dela Cruz (86.875 SPs), and UST skipper Eya Laure (84.074 SPs).

    "'Yung passion ni Angel, nandun naman talaga at very proud ako sa kanya kasi nakasama ko na po siya before," said Belen of her long-time rival.

    bella belen, angel canino

    "Grabe rin 'yung sipag ni Angel kaya siguro nakuha niya 'yung mga awards na 'yun," she added.

    On top of the rookie MVP plum, Canino was also hailed as the Second Best Outside Hitter behind her teammate Dela Cruz and led La Salle to a 12th championship in 20 Finals stints.

