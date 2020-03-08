Audrey Paran shows way as NU Lady Bulldogs overpower Adamson Lady Falcons

NATIONAL University made it two straight wins, spoiling Adamson’s debut in the UAAP Season 82 women’s volleyball tournament, 26-24, 25-14, 25-21, on Sunday at the MOA Arena.

Senior spiker Audrey Paran showed the way for the Bulldogs with 15 points off 10 attacks, three aces and two blocks, while Margot Mutshima sustained her fine play with 13 points.

Mutshima had seven kills, three blocks and as many as aces to NU give its best start since 2018 in Jaja Santiago’s final playing year.