Faith Nisperos leads Ateneo to four-set victory over winless UE

FAITH Nisperos showed the way as Ateneo defeated winless University of the East, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

Nisperos had 18 points on 13 attacks and five blocks as the Blue Eagles notched their third win in eight matches.

The Lady Warriors are at the bottom with a 0-8 win-loss record.

PHOTO: UAAP

"We have the skills, we have the team and the players, but nahirapan kami in realizing how much we wanted to win and how much we wanted to bounce back," said Nisperos. "It really boils down to desire."

Skipper Ja Lana and KC Cepada had 18 markers apiece for UE, which takes on University of Sto. Tomas on Wednesday.

Ateneo will have the week off before facing Adamson next Saturday.

