Ateneo punishes UE for back-to-back wins, share of 4th spot

ATENEO overpowered University of the East, 25-16, 25-22, 25-11, to move to joint fourth place in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Ateneo vs UE volleyball recap

Vanie Gandler had 15 points from 14 kills and one ace, including the last four points for the Blue Eagles to gain back-to-back wins and tie Adamson at 6-5.

Faith Nisperos also continued her exceptional play with 13 markers from 12 attacks and one ace, while Joan Narit and AC Miner added eight points each to boost Ateneo's chances of making it through to the Final Four.

The Blue Eagles picked the right time to straighten their act as they wiggled away from a tight 18-all deadlock in the second set and scored five straight points to grab a 23-18 lead.

Still, the Lady Warriors refused to quit and capitalized on Ateneo's errors with Rhea Manalo pushing her side within two, 24-22, before Narit punctuated the 25-22 set two win for the Blue Eagles.

Continue reading below ↓

Ateneo made sure there won't be any incidents from there, dominating the third set for the 25-11 clincher.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"They really want to finish it right today, start strong, finish strong. It’s preparation for the future games," said coach Oliver Almadro.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ja Lana carried UE with 11 points, all from attacks, as it remained at the cellar at 0-11.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.