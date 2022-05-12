Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Nisperos shows way as Ateneo routs FEU for first win in Season 84

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    The Blue Eagles move out of the cellar.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    FAITH Nisperos finally gained enough support as Ateneo earned its breakthrough win in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, beating Far Eastern University, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14, on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

    Nisperos delivered 14 points from 11 spikes, two aces, and one block as Ateneo finally scored a win after three losses.

    Lyann de Guzman added 12 markers from nine attacks and three service aces, as Joan Narit got 10.

    "We're happy na nasa win column na kami. I'm not saying na sobrang lungkot namin ng mga past three games but alam namin an we are going up eh," said a relieved coach Oliver Almadro.

    "May mga instances lang na we really have to recover right away. So siguro ngayon, tinatanggap na namin na every other day na talaga yung game."

    The Blue Eagles scoring eight service aces against none from the Lady Tamaraws.

    Chenie Tagaod had 10 points for FEU, which fell to 1-3.

    AC MinerAC Miner and the Blue Eagles are on the win column.

