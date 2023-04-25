Angel Canino proud to share spotlight with fellow DLSU rookie Shevana Laput

IN her rookie year at La Salle, Angel Canino has emerged as a lethal two-way juggernaut.

With 214 total points in 13 games, Canino leads the Lady Spikers in scoring and is second-best in the league behind only UST skipper Eya Laure (223 points).

Taft tower on the rise

But in their last few games, another rising Taft tower was born in Fil-Aussie winger Shevana Laput.

In only her third game as a starter against no less than La Salle's arch-rival Ateneo, the 6-foot-2 ace stuffed the stats heets with a career-best 16 points as the Lady Spikers won in straight sets on Sunday to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Final Four.

From one rookie to another, Canino shared her praise and admiration for Laput's hard work to become the budding star that she is today.

"I'm very proud sa na-achieve ni Shevana [Laput] sa ilang months pa lang na traning," said Canino.

"Sa determination and dedication na ma-push 'yung sarili niya to her highest [level] para maglaro kahit wala siyang full experience sa volleyball, nailabas niya 'yung potential niya," she added.

Despite playing limited minutes for the most part in the prelims, La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo guaranteed that Laput's commitment to honing her craft does not go unnoticed.

"Sobrang proud ako sa batang 'to [Shevana]," said Orcullo. "Kahit anong ipagawa mo sa kanya, talagang gagawin niya ... [kaya] nakaka-proud na ngayon ang ganda pa ng nilaro niya at dito pa sa Ateneo nangyari."

As Laput, Canino, and the rest of the Lady Spikers await their Final Four assignment, they will first close out the elimination round against a winless UE side on Saturday, April 29 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.