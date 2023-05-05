Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Angel Canino shrugs off 'MVP' chants as La Salle title bid still top priority

    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    Angel Canino
    Angel Canino is locked in on reclaiming the UAAP crown for La Salle.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    LA SALLE's super rookie Angel Canino has been nothing short of a breakout star in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

    Canino finished third in the prelims scoring race with 227 points, only behind UST's Eya Laure (268) and Ateneo's Faith Nisperos (228).

    As La Salle's go-to player on offense all-season long, the green-and-white faithful packed the Big Dome with "MVP" chants for the rookie sensation in their Final Four victory over the Tigresses on Wednesday.

    Angel Canino on 'MVP' chants

    Flattering as it may be to feel the love from the fans as a rookie, the Season 81 juniors MVP for De La Salle-Zobel has bigger goals in sight than racking up individual accolades.

    Angel Canino La Salle vs UST

    "Nagulat po ako na habang nag-seserve ako, nag-chant sila ng ganun," said Canino, "Hindi ko naman po 'yun masyadong iniisip at sinabi ko nga po sa sarili ko na 'focus lang, focus lang' kasi hindi pa tapos 'yung laban," she added.

    What truly matters the most for Canino ahead of La Salle's 20th Finals stint is to bring the crown back to Taft after the team's gut-wrenching loss last season.

      "Sobrang laking bagay na 'yun dahil 'yun 'yung goal namin as a team at sa bawat isa sa'min na mag-champion, hindi 'yung mga individual awards," Canino bared. "After niyan, du'n lang po namin mapapakita na 'ito kami, La Salle kami.'"

      Canino and the rest of the Lady Spikers are out for vengeance and vindication as championship hostilities begin in Game One of the Finals on Sunday, 4 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

