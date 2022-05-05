Rookie Alyssa Bertolano shines as UP sweeps UE

ALYSSA Bertolano scored the last four points as University of the Philippines took a 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 win over University of the East Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

The rookie opposite spiker delivered 20 points built from 18 attacks, an ace, and a block as she took over for the Fighting Maroons down the stretch.

Bertolano was magnificent in the third set for UP as she carried the Diliman side from a 21-all deadlock and steered it to their first win of the season.

"It's nice to be back," said coach Godfrey Okumu. "The players did well but you could see we're still a work in progress."

Bertolano also credited her peers for the excellent debut she had, saying, "I'm excited to play and sobrang gaan lang sa pakiramdam na kilala mo yung mga teammates mo kaya easy lang ang laro."

Irah Jaboneta chimed in all of her 13 markers off attacks, as Lorie Bernardo and Jewel Encarnacion both scored six apiece.

UE banked on Janine Lana, who had 16 points, and Apple Lingay's 12 in the losing cause.

