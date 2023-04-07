Almadro remains upbeat on Ateneo's Final Four chances

AN uphill battle awaits the Ateneo Blue Eagles when the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament resumes after the Holy Week break.

Carrying a 3-6 (win-loss) record, the Katipunan side currently sits in sixth place with only five games left in the elimination round.

But against all odds, Ateneo's embattled mentor Oliver Almadro remains upbeat on the team's chances to make a late charge for a Final Four berth.

Oliver Almadro on Ateneo chances

"Compared sa first round, the players are not that worried anymore so I can see the positivity there," said Almadro.

"I can sense that they will just play hard no matter the result and that's good. I believe in my players, I'm happy with what they're doing."

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

With pivotal matches against La Salle, UST, and NU still to come, the Season 81 champion coach believes anything can still happen between now and the end of the prelims.

"Kung gugustuhin ng players, nothing is impossible ... kung saan kami abutin ng will namin, we will accept it with an open heart," Almadro stressed.

"Basta kami, patuloy kaming magsasakripisyo at magtatrabaho kahit ano pang sabihin ng mga tao. We will work hard to represent Ateneo well."

The Blue Eagles are back in action on Wednesday, April 12 against Katipunan rival UP at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.