Alleiah Malaluan plays down game form despite instant impact in return

LA SALLE's Alleiah Malaluan has finally entered the fray of the unscathed Taft side — five games into the first round of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Albeit brief, the second-year spiker made instant impact in her second frame cameo as she nailed the set-clinching attack en route to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 sweep over FEU on Saturday.

Alleiah Malaluan on fitness status

Malaluan, who was sidelined due to a minor knee problem, underscores her cautious approach in adjusting her body to the tempo of each game as she rejoins the Lady Spikers.

"I need to adjust pa kasi parang bago talaga ako ulit sa loob ng court and I need to adjust din kasi sila sama-sama [na for a while] tapos ako, ang tagal ko na ring hindi naglalaro," Malaluan told the UAAP Varsity Channel.

DLSU interim mentor Noel Orcullo says he was on the cusp of fielding Malaluan a match earlier, but highlighted how allowing the ace spiker to "regain her confidence and her game slowly" is the team's utmost priority.

“Actually, sa last game [against UE], I have plans na rin na gamitin [si Alleiah] pero sabi ko nga na unti-untiin lang," said Orcullo.

Malaluan and the rest of the Lady Spikers aim to extend their spotless run to six straight games in their Season 84 finals grudge match against the NU Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, Mar. 18.