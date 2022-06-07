Adamson stays in Final Four hunt, boots UP out

ADAMSON kept itself in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball Final Four chase with a 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 25-17 win over University of the Philippines Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Adamson vs UP volleyball recap

Trisha Genesis bombarded the Fighting Maroons defense with 18 points, all from attacks, along with 13 excellent receptions and 12 excellent digs to spearhead the fight for the Lady Falcons and stop their two-game slump.

The win allowed Adamson to force a tie with Ateneo at fourth place with identical 7-6 records heading into the final day of the eliminations.

It makes an interesting final day for both squads with the Lady Falcons taking on La Salle and the Blue Eagles facing off against UP.

Rizza Cruz contributed 12 markers, May Ann Nuique chipped in 11 points, and Louie Romero had 24 excellent sets in the big victory.

“Unang sinabi ko sa kanila, if we want na mag-continue kami hanggang sa dulo, kailangan isa-isahin yung puntos, ipanalo, isa-isahin yung set, ipanalo. Wag muna nakatingin doon sa dulo,” said coach Lerma Giron.

Adamson was on its way to a four-set win after taking a 22-11 lead, but UP strung four straight points to get to within seven, 22-15.

That was when Genesis stopped the bleeding for the Lady Falcons, taking over down the stretch as they went on to bag the 25-17 clincher.

Alyssa Bertolano dropped 22 points for UP to bow out of the playoff race with its 5-8 record.

Jewel Encarnacion chipped in 13 markers, while Stephanie Bustrillo had 11 in the defeat.

