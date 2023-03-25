Tubu shows way as Adamson repeats over error-prone UST

TRISHA Tubu led the way as Adamson recovered from a faltering start to beat University of Sto. Tomas, 11-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22, in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Lady Falcons remain in second spot with a 6-2 win-loss record, while the Tigresses suffered their third loss in eight matches for fourth spot.

Tubu had 21 points, while team captain Louie Romero' had 18 excellent sets as Adamson notched a repeat victory over UST.

"Siguro 'nung first set po, medyo mabigat kami since galing kami sa training ... three hours 'yun, first time," Romero shared. "Sabi ko sa teammates ko na mamaya na sila magpahinga o bukas na lang kung may pahinga pa kami."

The Tigresses looked on track to avenge their first round loss, taking the first set but quickly yielded control as Tubu and Kate Santiago powered through a UST side that committed 32 errors.

Eya Laure had 17 points for UST, which takes on winless UE on Wednesday.

The Lady Falcons take on streaking Ateneo next Saturday.