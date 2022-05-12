Giant-killer Adamson hands UP spikers first loss of season

ADAMSON dealt University of the Philippines its first loss in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament with a resounding 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-11 victory on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Trisha Genesis continued her stellar season with her 15 points off 11 attacks, two blocks, and two aces in the win over the Lady Maroons that served as a fitting follow-up to Adamson's win over defending champion Ateneo just days earlier.

The Lady Falcons, who dropped their first two games of the season, rebounded from a tight second-set loss by winning the next two sets in emphatic fashion.

Genesis also had 10 excellent sets and got ample support from Lorene Toring, who had 14 markers, Lucille Almonte's 13 points from 12 attacks, and Kate Santiago's 11. Louie Romero also set the stage with her 23 excellent sets.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nonetheless, Adamson coach Lerma Giron said her team is still a work in progress.

Continue reading below ↓

"Marami pa kaming dapat ayusin sa team. Kumbaga para kang nagtitimpla ng kape. Kailangan mong alamin kung matabang o matamis. Hanggat makuha yung tamang timpla," she said.

UP fell to 3-1 (win-loss) despite another solid 15-point performance from Alyssa Bertolano.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.