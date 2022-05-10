Adamson takes first win of season at expense of floundering Ateneo

ADAMSON dealt Ateneo a four-set defeat, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12, and compounded the defending champion's woes in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Falcons recovered from a close first-set loss and turned things around against the deplated Lady Eagles, dominating in set four to finally earn their breakthrough win of the season.

Trisha Genesis led the assault with her 17 points off 15 attacks, one ace, and one block to go with her 12 excellent receptions as Adamson grabbed a 15-4 lead in the fourth set and cruised to the victory.

"Pagod na kami pero worth it naman lahat ng pagod. Sobrang saya," said coach Lerma Giron. "Pakiramdam namin we need to win this game kasi sobra ang sakripisyo ng players. Pagod pero worth it lahat ng pagod na yun."

It was a total team effort from the Lady Falcons with contributions going all around.

Continue reading below ↓

May Ann Nuique added 15 markers from 12 kills, two blocks, and one ace, on top of her 13 excellent digs, Lucille Almonte had 12 points and 12 excellent receptions, and Lorene Toring got 11 in the triumph to snap a two-game skid.

This also was Adamson's first win over Ateneo since January 2013 when the Lady Falcons spoiled Alyssa Valdez' 35-point performance in a grueling five-setter.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Faith Nisperos led Ateneo anew with 16 points from 14 spikes, an ace, and a block, but the Blue Eagles gave up 38 errors that kept them at the cellar at 0-3.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.