Adamson defeats also-ran UP to secure place in Final Four

ADAMSON advanced to the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball semifinals with a 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 25-15 victory over also-ran University of the Philippines on Saturday at the Mall of Asian Arena.

The Lady Falcons notched their ninth victory in 13 matches, earning their first trip to the Final Four since Season 76 when Mylene Paat and Jema Galanza led the school to a fourth place finish.

PHOTO: UAAP Lucille Almonte led the Lady Falcons with 13 markers on 10 attacks and three blocks. Kate Santiago, who suffered a right ankle sprain in their five-set defeat to La Salle, played limited minutes and scored six points. MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN "'Yung service-receive namin, nawalan po kami ng maayos na pasa nung third set so in-adjust po namin agad 'yun nung fourth set kaya nakuha na namin 'yung panalo," said Adamson libero Karen Verdeflor, who had 16 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ UP team captain Jewel Encarnacion and Niña Ytang had 15 points apiece. UP takes on winless University of the East on Wednesday, while Far Eastern University takes on Adamson on Sunday, April 30 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.