Four playdates in a week set as UAAP volleyball finally gets going

THE UAAP volleyball tournament finally gets going on Tuesday with Far Eastern University and University of the East colliding at MOA Arena.

Pushed back three weeks due to concerns over the coronavirus, UAAP action gets underway with the Tamaraws and Warriors clashing at 2 p.m. followed by the match between the Lady Red Warriors and Lady Tamaraws at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, University of Santo Tomas takes on National University, while Ateneo faces University of the Philippines.

Other second semester sports will also begin, with judo set to open next week.

UAAP baseball will start on March 11, while softball opens on March 12.

Collegiate and High school athletics will be held from March 21 to 25 at the PhilSports Oval in Pasig City.