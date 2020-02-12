UAAP volleyball opening, other sports pushed back due to coronavirus

THE opening weekend of UAAP Season 82 volleyball and other second semester sports have been postponed due to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.

The league's Board of Trustees and Board of Managing Directors on Tuesday afternoon made the decision to postpone the events, with the new schedule to be announced later.

"The University Athletic Association of the Philippines upholds, in the highest regard, the well- being, health and safety of the League’s community - players, coaches, students, their families and fans in general," said league said in a statement.

The statement was signed by UAAP President Emmanuel Fernandez and Executive Director Rene Saguisag, Jr.

"In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAAP, after thorough deliberation by the Board of Trustees and the Board of Managing Directors, have come to a decision to postpone all sporting events starting Saturday, 15 February."

Volleyball and men's football were originally set to open on Sunday, the softball tournament on Feb. 17, seniors baseball tournament on Feb. 19, athletics from Feb. 19 to 23 and judo on the final week of February.

The playoffs for the high school beach volleyball and basketball tournaments will also be moved.

The fencing tournament and the 10th matchday of the high school boys' football tournament will still take place this week.

"The UAAP will be closely monitoring the country’s situation in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak in order to determine the resumption of the games," the statement continued.

"We ask for your understanding and your prayers for the safety of our community, our nation and all countries affected by this outbreak."

The UAAP decided on the postponement after advisories of the Department of Health and the Commissioner on Higher Education early this week on the prevention, control and mitigation of the spread of NCov.

ChEd stated on its guidelines: “HEis (Higher Educations Institutions) should discuss and review any planned events with their DOH regional office and with all participating schools and groups for decision on whether to push through with or postpone the planned activity.”

