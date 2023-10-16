Adamson to get boost from Ronzone twins in UAAP Season 87

ARIZONA State University alums Cade and Austin Ronzone are set to play for the Adamson Falcons in 2024.

The 22-year-old twins of Tony Ronzone, Kai Sotto's representative, are expected to be eligible for UAAP Season 87. But this early, they're excited to play for the Falcons under coach Nash Racela.

"We love Adamson, we know coach Nash, we love their offense, we're a fan of how they play, and them making the playoffs (Season 85) is really cool," Cade told SPIN.ph.

Austin added: "I look forward to playing for Coach Nash and the coaching staff, while representing Adamson, and helping them get their first championship in a while. I will give one hundred percent every day.”

At 6-foot-2, Cade and Austin play the point guard and shooting guard positions, respectively.

Experience-wise, the twins graced the March Madness with ASU Basketball earlier this year alongside Remy Martin.

They also played against Houston Rocket's Jalen Green in high school, suiting up for Bishop O’Dowd in their hometown Oakland, California.

