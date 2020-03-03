Timely JJ Javelona hits help FEU Tamaraws dispatch UE in UAAP volleyball debut

FAR Eastern University averted a third-set meltdown before taking down University of the East, 25-10, 25-22, 25-23, in the opener of UAAP Season 82 men’s volleyball tournament on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Up two sets, the Tamaraws flirted with disaster by allowing the rookie-laden Red Warriors to take a 23-21 lead. JJ Javelona came to the rescue as he scored four straight kills to lead FEU to the opening-day win.

The veteran troika of JP Bugaoan, Jude Garcia and Owen Suarez anchored FEU’s offense.

Javelona wound up with 11 points on a 50 percent attack rate.

“Ginawa namin lahat ng makakaya namin para makuha yung game,” said last year’s UAAP highschool MVP.

“Konting adjust pa sa team kasi nung third set parang nagkagulo kami tapos nagcompose kami para makuha yunga panalo.”

Peter Quiel had 10 points, Jude Garcia scored nine points and had nine excellent receptions. JP Bugaoan and Mark Callado added eight markers each, while Owen Suarez dished out 15 excellent sets.

FEU head coach Rei Diaz said it was a good opening match in terms of setting the tone for the season.

“Magaling yung UE nagadjust sila, medyo matagal kaming naka-adapt and nag-adjust so magandang lesson para sa team,” Diaz said. “Magandang opportunity yun na malagay sa ganoong sitwasyon para may matutunan pa rin kami.”

Kenneth Culabat led the Red Warriors with 11 points, while making 11 excellent receptions and six digs, while Lloyd Josafat had 10 markers.