Nico Almendras delivers the big endgame hits as NU defeats UST in UAAP volley

NICO Almendras showed the way as National University defeated University of Santo Tomas, 27-25, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25, on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 82 volleyball tournament at the MOA Arena.

The Bulldogs avoided a collapse, with Almendras delivering the tying hit at 25 after NU wasted two match points.

Berhashidin Daymil’s block on Genesis Redido put NU back on top and Almendras sealed the win with an ace.

Almendras finished with 20 points off 17 kills, two aces and a block, while making 14 excellent receptions.

Edward Camposano, a transferee from University of the East, made an impressive debut for NU with 15 attacks and four blocks for 19 points, while skipper James Natividad added 11 markers.

National team standouts Joshua Retamar and Ricky Marcos also delivered as NU got off to a fine start.

Retamar had 21 excellent sets and scored six, while Marcos had 19 excellent receptions and 11 digs.

Coach Dante Alinsunurin sais he was glad with what he saw from the reigning champions, who are looking to sustain the fine play without Bryan Bagunas, Kim Malabunga, Francis Saura and Madz Gampong.

“Bago kasi yung naging sistema namin, then maganda yung opensa ng UST, tapos yung adjustment namin mabagal,” Alinsunurin said. “Yung first game namin medyo matigas talaga buti na lang nung bandang huli maganda pinakita namin. Hats off kami sa depensa namin.”

“Medyo balanse yung team namin ngayon kasi last year talaga nakafocus kami sa offense namin. Ngayon sabi ko yung offense natin bababa talaga porsyento, focus tayo sa depensa namin,” he added.

Umandal led the Tiger Spikers with 25 points, Jhun Senoron scored 15 and Wewe Medina added 14.