NATIONAL University made quick work of Adamson, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23, for its second straight victory in the UAAP Season 82 men’s volleyball tournament on Sunday at the MOA Arena.

Nico Almendras had 16 points and had 18 excellent receptions, while James Natividad had 11 kills and wound up with 12 points as the Bulldogs notched the win in one hour and 24 minutes.

Edward Camposano and Berhashidin Daymil added eight markers each as NU took the early lead with 2-0 win-loss record.

Joshua Retamar had 16 excellent sets on top of six points and six digs.

Coach Dante Alinsunurin was glad to see the Bulldogs take a straight-sets win over Adamson after a tough four-setter against UST in the opener.

“Medyo 'yung communication tumaas 'yung porsiyento namin, 'yung block namin medyo nag-improve na and sa floor defense namin tumaas 'yung porsiyento,” Alinsunurin said. “Itong opensa namin dito medyo tumaas 'yung porsiyento, although last game talagang medyo mababa talaga porsiyento namin sa opensa. Sana magtuluy-tuloy.”

The Bulldogs dominated the Falcons in attacking with a 41-35 differential and in blocking, 12-5, and fired four aces.

No one from Adamson scored in double figures as George Labang Jr. and Francis Casas had nine points apiece in their losing debut.